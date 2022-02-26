Ukraine Vice PM urges Apple to cut products, services supply in Russia



(Reuters) – Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister on Friday urged Apple Inc top boss Tim Cook to cut supply of its products and block access to App Store in Russia.

Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, tweeted https://twitter.com/FedorovMykhailo/status/1497327555690610689/photo/1 a copy of the letter sent to Cook asking the iPhone maker to “stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store.”

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin started a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe’s post-Cold War order.

“In 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad) and missiles,” Fedorov said.

“I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We’re doing all we can for our teams…and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts,” Cook had tweeted https://twitter.com/tim_cook/status/1497004932364341266?s=20&t=Cxu7XcaS5TQx4n60LlGD-w on Thursday.

Fedorov also voiced support for U.S sanctions on Russia.

On Thursday, U.S President Joe Biden announced sweeping sanctions against Russia, cutting off major Russian banks and hammering access to global exports of goods from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

