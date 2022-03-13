Ukraine to support crop sowing campaign, says prime minister



Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal speaks during a news briefing following talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (not seen) in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal speaks during a news briefing following talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (not seen) in Kyiv, Ukraine February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

March 13, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine’s government will introduce a plan to support the crop sowing campaign in an effort to safeguard food supplies amid Russia’s invasion, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Sunday.

He said Ukraine had sufficient volumes of basic food products for the next few months. “But we must also think about the future. Therefore the government is implementing a plan to support the sowing campaign, which should start soon where possible,” he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)