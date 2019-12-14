Ukraine still pushing for White House meeting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:02 AM PT — Saturday, December 14, 2019

As Congress moves further along in the impeachment inquiry, Ukraine is still working to arrange a White House meeting. The country’s deputy prime minister told reporters this week they’re still hoping Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump can sit down for a private discussion.

“There may be big politics, there may be turmoil, but the strategic nature of our relationship with the United States remains unshattered, and we will be moving forward,” stated Dmytro Kuleba.

Попри велику політику, попри політичну колотнечу, які, буває, стаються, стратегічна природа наших відносин зі Сполученими Штатами залишається непорушною, і ми рухаємося вперед 🇺🇦✌️🇺🇸 https://t.co/Cgpci1Exvr — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) December 13, 2019

The president invited Zelensky to the White House during their phone call in July. However, those plans were put on the back-burner following the whistleblower complaint and subsequent impeachment inquiry.

The two discussed a potential meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly earlier this year.

“I want to thank you for, in addition to Washington, you invited me,” said Zelensky. “I’m sorry, but I think you forgot to tell me the date.”

Ukrainian officials grew more frustrated this week after President Trump met with Russia’s foreign minister. The New York Times reported the White House is floating the possibility of hosting a meeting with Zelensky next month.

Related: President Zelensky Meets With Troops Ahead Of First Summit With Putin