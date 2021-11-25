Ukraine signs memorandum with Airbus for 22 planes, Interfax Ukraine says



FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

November 25, 2021

KYIV (Reuters) – The Ukrainian government has signed a memorandum with planemaker Airbus to buy or lease 22 aircraft for the creation of a new national carrier, the news agency Interfax Ukraine said on Thursday, saying it had obtained a text of the memorandum.

The government has announced signing the memorandum but not divulged details.

