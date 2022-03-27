Ukraine says two evacuation corridors agreed for Sunday, including from Mariupol



A view shows an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko A view shows an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

March 27, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine and Russia have agreed two ‘humanitarian corridors’ to evacuate civilians from frontline areas on Sunday, including allowing people to leave by private car from the southern city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

