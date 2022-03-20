Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors will open on Sunday



Woman with her child sits inside a car, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the train station in Przemysl, Poland, March 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel Woman with her child sits inside a car, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the train station in Przemysl, Poland, March 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

March 20, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.

Ukraine has evacuated a total of 190,000 people from such areas since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Vereshchuk said on Saturday, though Ukraine and Russia blame each other for hobbling the process.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Mark Potter)