Ukraine says more than 5,550 people evacuated from front-line cities



Ukrainian servicemen carry an elderly person during an evacuation, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica Ukrainian servicemen carry an elderly person during an evacuation, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

March 13, 2022

(Reuters) – Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 5,550 people from front-line cities on Sunday via nine humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.

She said 3,950 were evacuated from towns and cities in the Kyiv region.

