Ukraine says more than 5,550 people evacuated from front-line cities

People fleeing the town of Irpin outside of Kyiv
Ukrainian servicemen carry an elderly person during an evacuation, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

March 13, 2022

(Reuters) – Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 5,550 people from front-line cities on Sunday via nine humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.

She said 3,950 were evacuated from towns and cities in the Kyiv region.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

