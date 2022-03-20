Ukraine says 7,295 people were evacuated from cities on Sunday -Deputy PM



Refugees gather in a street as they leave the city during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko Refugees gather in a street as they leave the city during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

March 20, 2022

(Reuters) – A total of 7,295 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, with four out of seven planned routes working.

Of the total, 3,985 people were evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia city. The Ukrainian government planned to send nearly 50 buses to Mariupol on Monday for further evacuations, Vereshchuk said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Ron Popeski; Editing by Alexander Smith)