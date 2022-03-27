Ukraine: Russian referendum in occupied territory would have no legal basis



LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine said on Sunday that Russia holding a referendum in occupied Ukrainian territory would have no legal basis and would face a strong response from the international community, deepening its global isolation.

The Russian-controlled Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine could hold a referendum soon on joining Russia, its local leader was quoted as saying.

“All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement to Reuters. “Instead, Russia will facе an even stronger response from the international community, further deepening its global isolation.”

