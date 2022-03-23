Ukraine prosecutor’s office says 121 children killed in war



FILE PHOTO: A slide is seen near a damaged building after a military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A slide is seen near a damaged building after a military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

March 23, 2022

LVIV (Reuters) – The war in Ukraine has killed 121 children so far, the office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday in a message on the Telegram app, adding that the number of wounded children stood at 167.

Reuters could not immediately verify the details.

