Ukraine president’s party leads in parliament election: exit poll



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena stand in front of ballot boxes at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Kiev, Ukraine July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena stand in front of ballot boxes at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Kiev, Ukraine July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

July 21, 2019

KIEV (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party led Ukraine’s snap parliamentary election on Sunday with 43.9% of votes, an exit poll showed.

The Opposition Platform was in second place, former President Petro Poroshenko’s party was in third place, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko’s party was in fourth place and rock star Sviatoslav Vakarchuk’s party in fifth.

