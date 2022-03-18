Ukraine president says rescue work at bombed Mariupol theatre is ongoing



General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb when hundreds of people were sheltering inside, amid ongoing Russia's invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 18, 2022. Azov Handout/ via REUTERS General view of the remains of the drama theatre which was hit by a bomb when hundreds of people were sheltering inside, amid ongoing Russia's invasion, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 18, 2022. Azov Handout/ via REUTERS

March 18, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said rescue work was ongoing at the site of a bombed theatre in Mariupol city from where 130 people have so far been recovered alive.

In an online address, Zelenskiy said shelling by Russian forces continued to prevent the authorities from establishing effective humanitarian corridors to the encircled port city in southern Ukraine.

(Reporting by Natalia Zines and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)