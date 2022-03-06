Ukraine president says he spoke to Biden, discussed security, financial support



FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video. Courtesty of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

March 6, 2022

(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.

“As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with the President,” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)