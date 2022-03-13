Ukraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia



FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City on July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

March 13, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday called on U.S. software firms Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp and German business software group SAP to halt support services for their products in Russia.

“Stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!,” he said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)