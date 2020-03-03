Ukraine premier asks court to block parliament from including his resignation on agenda



FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has asked an administrative court to block parliament from including his resignation on its agenda, the court said on Tuesday.

The move comes ahead of a special parliament session convened by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that could lead to a wide-ranging reshuffle of the government. Honcharuk has previously denied a report that he has resigned.

