Ukraine parliament votes to strip lawmakers of immunity from prosecution



FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's newly-appointed Parliamentary Speaker Dmytro Razumkov and politician Ruslan Stefanchuk listen to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the first session of new parliament in Kiev, Ukraine August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

September 3, 2019

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukrainian lawmakers voted to strip themselves of immunity from prosecution on Tuesday, moving to help push through a signature election promise by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to root out corruption in politics.

Previously, lawmakers could only be stripped of immunity by a parliamentary vote on each individual case. Critics have said removing lawmakers’ protection leaves them vulnerable to targeted prosecutions by those in power.

