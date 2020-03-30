Ukraine parliament fails to appoint new finance minister, approve revised budget



March 30, 2020

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s parliament on Monday failed to gather enough votes to approve the appointment of a new finance minister or approve an emergency budget in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Lawmakers were due to appoint Serhiy Marchenko, a former deputy finance minister under a previous administration, after dismissing his predecessor Ihor Umansky.

The proposals for a revised 2020 budget will now be sent back to a special parliamentary committee.

