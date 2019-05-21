Ukraine parliament election may happen on July 21: presidential adviser



Andriy Bogdan, a lawyer and adviser to new President Zelenskiy, attends a news conference in front of the Presidential administration headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine may hold a snap parliamentary election on July 21, an adviser to new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday after Zelenskiy held consultations with lawmakers.

“We see the most acceptable date for the election – July 21, 2019,” lawyer Andriy Bogdan told reporters.

Bogdan also said Zelenskiy may announce appointments to some official positions on Tuesday. Bogdan is seen as a possible contender to become the head of the presidential administration.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams)