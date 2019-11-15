Ukraine officials detain ISIS member

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:30 PM PT — Friday, November 15, 2019

A ranking member of the Islamic State has been captured overseas. The Ukraine Security Service announced Friday that they have detained Al Bara Shishani.

Shishani is a Georgian citizen whom the Pentagon said was a deputy of ISIS’s minister of war. He served as a deputy for four years until his boss’s death in 2016. He fled to Turkey and later to Ukraine in 2018 on a fake passport.

“The terrorist continued to coordinate activities of special branches of ISIS…while in Ukraine,” stated Ukrainian Press Secretary Elena Gitlyanskaya. “Law enforcement officers have detained the criminal in the Kiev region near a private home where he lived.”

The date of the arrest has not been released, but Shishani was found near a private home in Ukraine. Georgian police and the CIA worked together on the operation.