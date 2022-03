Evacuees queue before boarding a bus to leave the city in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko Evacuees queue before boarding a bus to leave the city in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

March 25, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine hopes to open a safe corridor to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol on Friday in private vehicles, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage,)