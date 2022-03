Locals clean up debris from the cultural centre destroyed in shelling earlier this month, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Byshiv outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica Locals clean up debris from the cultural centre destroyed in shelling earlier this month, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Byshiv outside Kyiv, Ukraine, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

March 25, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine has retaken towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres east of Kyiv, helped by Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, Britain’s defence ministry said on Friday.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James)