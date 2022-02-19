Ukraine foreign minister to speak on Russia in Brussels, U.S. next week: Interfax



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference following talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via REUTERS Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference following talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Brussels and the United States next week to coordinate with Western partners efforts to deter Russia, Interfax Ukraine reported on Saturday.

Kuleba will meet the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and address the United Nations General Assembly on February 22-23, it said, citing Ukraine’s foreign ministry.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams)