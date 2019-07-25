Ukraine detains Russian tanker over Kerch Strait incident



A view shows the Russian tanker (C, back), now called Nika Spirit and formerly named Neyma, which was detained by the Ukrainian security service in the port of Izmail, Ukraine in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on July 25, 2019. Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)/Handout via REUTERS

July 25, 2019

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s security service said on Thursday it had detained a Russian tanker in the Ukrainian port of Izmail for its alleged involvement in an incident in November in the Kerch Strait that led to Russia seizing three Ukrainian vessels.

Russia captured the vessels and their crews in waters that separate Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and Russia.

The Ukrainian security service said in a statement that the vessel, now called Nika Spirit and formerly named the Neyma, had entered the port of Izmail after which it had been identified and detained.

