Ukraine crosses 10,000 coronavirus cases: health minister



Police officers and members of the National Guard of Ukraine stand guard during a protest to demand support from the government for small businesses and easing of lockdown measures put into place because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in central Kiev, Ukraine April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Police officers and members of the National Guard of Ukraine stand guard during a protest to demand support from the government for small businesses and easing of lockdown measures put into place because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in central Kiev, Ukraine April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

April 30, 2020

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine now has 10,406 confirmed coronavirus cases and 261 deaths, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told a briefing on Thursday.

The government has put lockdown measures in place until May 11 and has said it expects the pandemic to peak in Ukraine early next month.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)