Ukraine appoints former U.N. ambassador as next ambassador to U.S.



FILE PHOTO: Volodymyr Yelchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council about the situation in Crimea at U.N. Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri FILE PHOTO: Volodymyr Yelchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations attends a meeting of the United Nations Security Council about the situation in Crimea at U.N. Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

December 19, 2019

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed a former U.N. ambassador Volodymyr Yelchenko as next ambassador to the United States, the presidential decree showed on Thursday.

The previous ambassador, Valeriy Chaly, was sacked this summer.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)