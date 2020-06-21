Ukraine apartment block gas explosion kills at least one



Members of emergency services work at the site of a damaged building after a suspected gas explosion, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Members of emergency services work at the site of a damaged building after a suspected gas explosion, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

June 21, 2020

KYIV (Reuters) – A gas explosion at a multi-storey apartment block in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv has killed at least one person, rescuers said on Sunday.

Several people could be trapped under wreckage after four floors of the nine-storey building have been destroyed, the State Emergency Services said in a statement.

It said 21 residents had been evacuated from the building, but it was not immediately clear how many people had been inside.

