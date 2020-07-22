UK working on ‘a range of measures’ for aviation: transport secretary



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps arrives at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), ahead of a cabinet meeting to be held at the FCO, for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown in London, Britain July 21, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

July 22, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is working on additional measures to help an aviation sector battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday when he was asked if air passenger duty tax could be lowered.

“We are working on a whole range of measures with the aviation sector,” he told Sky News.

He said he could not confirm whether the tax would be changed, as any announcement would be made by the finance minister. “But I can say I have been working very closely with the aviation sector, there have been billions of pounds in various different ways (…) and there are more things of course coming down the line,” he said.

(Reporting by Guy and Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle)