UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right, minister says



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is seen as a man in a protective suit pretends to clean the cabinet as part of a stunt for social media, while the number of coronavirus cases (COVID-19) grows around the world, in London, Britain, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

April 20, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will review its approach to the coronavirus pandemic to learn what it could have done better, Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, following criticism that the government was too slow to react.

“When we’re dealing with an unprecedented crisis like this we’re not going to have perfect 20:20 hindsight vision on this,” he told BBC TV. “Of course we will need to look back and see the things we could have done differently.

“But right now people would not be expecting us to be looking back over the past few months, they would be expecting us to be dealing with this crisis on a day to day basis. We have said that we will of course review all the lessons that we need to learn from this and indeed learn the lessons globally.”

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge)