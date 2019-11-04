UK will not extend Brexit transition period: Johnson spokesman



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Metropolitan Police training college in Hendon, London, Britain October 31, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Metropolitan Police training college in Hendon, London, Britain October 31, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

November 4, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will not extend the transition period that follows a Brexit withdrawal agreement, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The spokesman said the government must continue to prepare for all possibilities including that the country leaves the European Union on Jan. 31 without a withdrawal deal.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)