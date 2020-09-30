UK will do everything it can to save every job: PM Johnson



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, September 30, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, September 30, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

September 30, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will do all it can to save jobs, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday as coronavirus restrictions lead to warnings over unemployment levels and as the end of a furlough scheme approaches next month.

“We will do everything we can to save every job,” Johnson told parliament.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)