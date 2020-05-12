UK to set out details on making workplaces safer as lockdown unwind begins



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a daily news conference to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 11, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a daily news conference to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 11, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

May 12, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will on Tuesday set out details on how to make workplaces safer as some businesses start to return to work after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan to exit the coronavirus lockdown.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the business ministry would set out details of how employers could make workplaces safer.

“This stuff isn’t straight forward but we’ll be coming forward with a huge amount of more detail on how to make work places safe today,” Hancock said.

“We work not only with employers but also with the trade unions who last night called what we’re coming out with a step forward.”

Hancock said the novel coronavirus reproduction number – R0 or “R nought” – was in the middle of the 0.5 to 0.9 range.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)