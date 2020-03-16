UK to announce further coronavirus measures on Monday, PM’s adviser says



FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference addressing the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Downing Street in London, Britain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference addressing the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Downing Street in London, Britain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

March 16, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will make further announcements on Monday about the measures it is taking to tackle coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings told Reuters.

“The government will be making further announcements today,” Dominic Cummings said when asked about the UK response to the outbreak. When asked why the UK government had not implemented the stringent measures taken by other European governments, he declined to comment.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)