UK source: Unless EU compromises, then there will be a no-deal Brexit

October 8, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Unless the European Union compromises and does a Brexit deal shortly, then the United Kingdom will leave without a deal, a senior Downing Street source said on Tuesday.

“If the EU doesn’t do a deal shortly, then we leave without a deal,” the source told Reuters. “We are leaving the European Union.”

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)