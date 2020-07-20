UK shopper numbers up 4.5% in week to July 18 – Springboard data



FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians carry shopping bags, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

July 20, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – UK shopper numbers rose 4.5% in the week to July 18 from the week before, less than half the rise that occurred during the first week following the reopening of hospitality and leisure businesses in England on July 4, industry data showed on Monday.

Market researcher Springboard said the year-on-year decline in the week to July 18 was 40.2% – the most modest since the start of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.

