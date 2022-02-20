UK set to reject Canada’s hormone beef demands in early trade talks setback – The Telegraph



FILE PHOTO: Beef cattle at the Kasko Cattle feedlot, which are affected by a supply chain blockage caused by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks at meat-packing plants, in Coaldale, Alberta, Canada May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Todd Korol FILE PHOTO: Beef cattle at the Kasko Cattle feedlot, which are affected by a supply chain blockage caused by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks at meat-packing plants, in Coaldale, Alberta, Canada May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) – UK is set to reject Canadian hormone-treated beef in trade talks, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Trade officials confirmed that food standards will be a “red line” in the talks, the report added.

The report, citing government sources, added that ending a ban on hormone-treated beef would be unlikely after Canada’s trade minister signaled that Canada will push for the UK to ditch its tougher standards on hormones.

Agricultural products are expected to be among key agenda points in bilateral talks, part of post-Brexit trade talks that would begin in April, the newspaper said.

