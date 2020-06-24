UK schools to abolish social distancing in September: The Telegraph



Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

(Reuters) – Britain’s schools will not follow social distancing rules when students return to their classes full-time in September, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Pupils will not be expected to keep two metres, or even one metre, apart at all times while in a school building, the report said.

According to the report, schools will be asked to focus on limiting the extent to which children mix outside of their class or year group and on implementing strict hygiene regimes.

An announcement is due next week, the report said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)