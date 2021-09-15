UK says new security partnership reflects commitment to Indo-Pacific



Britain's recently appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain's recently appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

September 15, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new security partnership with Australia and the United States reflects the government’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific, region, newly-appointed British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

“Today’s landmark … security partnership reflects the UK’s commitment to deepening ties in the Indo-Pacific. We will work together to promote stability in a region that will become ever more important for the UK’s prosperity and security,” Truss said on Twitter.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)