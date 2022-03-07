UK says it can no longer provide in-person consular assistance in Ukraine



Anti-tank constructions are seen in central Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Anti-tank constructions are seen in central Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

March 7, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s foreign office said it could no longer provide in-person consular assistance in Ukraine, citing the deteriorating security situation in the country after Russia invaded it last month.

The government, which advised British nationals to leave Ukraine on Feb. 11, still retains a diplomatic presence in Ukraine according to its foreign travel advice website. Moscow’s invasion has already caused 1.5 million Ukrainians to flee their homeland.

“The UK Government can no longer provide in-person consular assistance in Ukraine due to the deteriorating security situation,” the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by William James)