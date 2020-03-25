UK retailers fear biggest fall in sales since 2009: CBI



FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians pass a sale sign on a retail shop on Oxford Street in London, Britain, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians pass a sale sign on a retail shop on Oxford Street in London, Britain, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

March 25, 2020

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) – British retail sales fell this month as the coronavirus hit demand for products other than food, and the outlook for April is the bleakest since 2009, the Confederation of British Industry said on Wednesday.

The CBI distributive trades survey’s retail sales balance dropped to -3 in March from +1 in February, and the expected reading for next month is -26, the lowest since April 2009.

“These are extraordinary times for the retail sector,” CBI economist Ben Jones said.

“Grocers are seeing a temporary increase in demand because of coronavirus. But many other retailers are seriously suffering as households put off non-essential purchases and social distancing keeps people away from the high street,” he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by William Schomberg)