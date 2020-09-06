UK records 2,988 new coronavirus cases, highest since May



A woman wearing a protective face mask walks along the Petticoat Lane Market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls A woman wearing a protective face mask walks along the Petticoat Lane Market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, September 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

September 6, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Sunday it had recorded 2,988 new daily coronavirus cases, up from 1,813 on Saturday to the highest level since May 23.

The number of fatalities, however, remained at a low level, with two reported deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test in the previous 24 hours, government data showed.

