UK public’s long-term inflation expectations at 10-year high: BoE



FILE PHOTO: A Sainsbury's worker stacks a vegetable shelf in a store in Redhill, Britain, March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Sainsbury's worker stacks a vegetable shelf in a store in Redhill, Britain, March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

June 7, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – The British public’s expectations for inflation in five years’ time have jumped to their highest in more than a decade, Bank of England data showed on Friday.

The public’s average expectation for inflation in five years rose to 3.8% in May from 3.4% in February, a quarterly survey by the BoE showed.

Short-run inflation expectations for the next 12 months edged down to 3.1% from 3.2%.

