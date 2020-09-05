UK police investigating suspicious item on Manchester bus



A bus is seen inside the security cordon after a suspect package was found, in Manchester city centre, Britain September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) – Police in Manchester, north west England, said on Saturday they were responding to reports that a suspicious item had been found on a bus at Manchester Piccadilly bus station.

Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter that officers were in attendance and several roads were closed.

It said the bus had been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon established.

A Reuters witness estimated the cordon stretched 200 metres from the green double-decker bus in all directions.

He said he could see four ambulances, four fire engines and multiple police vehicles.

(Reporting by Phil Noble, writing by James Davey, Editing by Catherine Evans)