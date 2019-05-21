UK PM May to set out details of Brexit deal offer at 1500 GMT: spokesman



Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church near High Wycombe, Britain May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church near High Wycombe, Britain May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a speech at 1500 GMT on Tuesday to set out the details of Brexit legislation she plans to put before parliament next month, her spokesman said.

The law, required to enact May’s Brexit deal with Brussels, will include significant new aspects, he said, adding there had to be some change from the divorce deal that was rejected three times by parliament.

At a meeting of her top team of ministers, the spokesman said May had told them “that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill is the vehicle which gets the United Kingdom out of the European Union and it is vital to find a way to get it over the line.”

“The prime minister will be setting out further details on the way forward in a speech this afternoon.”

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)