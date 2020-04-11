UK PM making very good progress in COVID-19 recovery, office says



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

April 11, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making “very good progress” in his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Saturday.

Johnson was moved out of intensive care after three nights on Thursday and Downing Street said on Friday he had managed to start walking, although his recovery was at an early stage.

“The Prime Minister continues to make very good progress,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Toby Chopra)