UK PM Johnson’s lead over Labour slips to seven percent points: Savanta ComRes poll

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm, in Callestick
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries some cider as he visits Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm, in Callestick, Britain, November 27, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

November 27, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lead over the opposition Labour Party has fallen to seven points ahead of the Dec. 12 election, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday.

Support for the Conservative Party fell a point to 41% since the weekend, while Labour gained two points to 34%, the poll showed.

Other polls in recent days have also showed a mark narrowing of Johnson’s lead over Labour.

