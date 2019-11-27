UK PM Johnson’s lead over Labour slips to seven percent points: Savanta ComRes poll



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries some cider as he visits Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm, in Callestick, Britain, November 27, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries some cider as he visits Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm, in Callestick, Britain, November 27, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

November 27, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lead over the opposition Labour Party has fallen to seven points ahead of the Dec. 12 election, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday.

Support for the Conservative Party fell a point to 41% since the weekend, while Labour gained two points to 34%, the poll showed.

Other polls in recent days have also showed a mark narrowing of Johnson’s lead over Labour.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)