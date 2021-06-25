UK PM Johnson will host Germany’s Merkel on July 2



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

June 25, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a meeting on July 2, his Downing Street office said on Friday.

“This will be a chance to discuss a range of issues, including deepening the UK-Germany relationship and the global response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Paul Sandle)