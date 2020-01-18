UK PM Johnson to impose new restrictions on low-skilled migrants post-Brexit: Telegraph



(Reuters) – Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to impose new restrictions on low-skilled migrants moving to Britain on the first day after the Brexit transition period ends in December, the Telegraph reported.

Plans are being drawn up by Johnson’s aides under which the government would bring forward its post-Brexit immigration shake-up by two years, thereby removing a temporary extension of the current rules until 2023 that had been demanded by business groups, the newspaper said http://bit.ly/2GfbcVf.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is expected to present the proposals to the Cabinet this week, as part of a paper on the UK’s future immigration system, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)