UK PM Johnson stands by senior adviser Cummings over lockdown drive



A "Led by donkeys" truck displaying a video of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, drives by Dominic Cummings' house in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson A "Led by donkeys" truck displaying a video of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, drives by Dominic Cummings' house in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

May 24, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he was standing by senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who is under pressure to resign over a journey he made during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally,” Johnson told a news conference.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; writing by Costas Pitas, editing by Elizabeth Piper)