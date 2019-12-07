UK PM Johnson sees lead over Labour edge up: YouGov poll



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives on the platform to board a train in London, Britain December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives on the platform to board a train in London, Britain December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool/File Photo

December 7, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has increased its lead slightly over the opposition Labour Party to 10 points, a YouGov poll for The Sunday Times showed ahead of Thursday’s national election.

Support for the Conservatives stood at 43%, up one point, while Labour was unchanged at 33%, the Sunday Times’s political editor Tim Shipman said on Twitter.

YouGov polled 1,680 people on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.

