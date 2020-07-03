UK PM Johnson says of fathering his newborn son: ‘I’m pretty hands on’



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said being the father of a newborn baby while running the country was very busy but that he was a pretty hands-on father to his “wonderful kid”.

Johnson’s fiancée, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas on April 29, shortly after Johnson was treated in intensive care for coronavirus.

Asked how it was to run the country while being a father of a newborn, Johnson told LBC radio on Friday: “Its an absolutely wonderful time.”

“For me, at any rate, it is very, very busy so the concept of paternity leave is not one I have really been able to deal with,” he said.

Of Wilfred, Johnson said: “He’s a wonderful kid – such a wonderful kid.”

“Its a very detailed operation – there’s a lot of it – but I’m pretty hands on,” he added.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)